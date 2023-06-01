What’s Next For Danny Masterson After His Rape Conviction?

This week, That ’70s Show and The Ranch actor (and lifelong Scientologist) Danny Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape two decades after the crimes in question. The verdict also arrived seven days after a jury began deliberations and nearly a decade after his accusers battles had begun. It’s been quite a winding saga, too. Masterson’s victims maintained that they’d been silenced by Scientology through various manners of harassment and stalking, and the actor was not formally charged with three rape counts until 2020. He had been dropped from Netflix’s The Ranch two years prior, and the allegations had been ricocheting around the LA county court system, stalling time and time again for several years.

This trial was actually a retrial, too, given that a former jury deadlocked on the three charges in 2022. This time around, the jury deadlocked on one count but found Masterson guilty “of raping two women in 2003,” as initially reported by Variety. He now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years to life behind bars.

What’s next for Masterson? Obviously, it’s not good for him. Entertainment Tonight reported that Masterson’s wife, fellow Scientologist Bijou Phillips, “let out a wail” upon the verdict with the judge reprimanding her (and instructing her to leave the courtroom if she could not do so). Masterson was then handcuffed in the courtroom and “immediately remanded into custody,” where he will remain without bail until sentencing, due to “posing a flight risk.”

As People further reveals, Masterson’s next court hearing will occur on August 4. Although he pleaded not guilty throughout his case (while asserting that he only had consensual sex with the accusers), no public mention has been made regarding an appeal. During this retrial as well, Masterson’s attorneys called no witnesses in his defense.

Deadline previously reported that sketchy business appears to have gone down with the L. Ron Hubbard-founded Scientology during the proceedings:

Somehow a lawyer representing the David Miscavige-led church, which is not a defendant in this criminal case, has come into possession of a large swath of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office’s discovery material in this matter. Going off like a legal landmine, the revelation might see the prosecution referring the leak of sorts to the LAPD and perhaps even the state bar.

And here’s Scientology’s official statement on the verdict via TV Line: