Earlier this month, That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson received a 30-year prison sentence (to life) following two rape convictions, years after he was formally charged over 2003 events that took place at his Hollywood Hills home. His fellow Scientologist wife, Bijou Phillips, married The Ranch actor in 2011 and was said to be inconsolable when the sentence was announced in court. Less than a month later, TMZ reports that Bijou has filed for divorce:

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bijou filed to end things Monday in a California court. Her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, tells TMZ, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.” He continues, “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

TMZ further reports that Phillips has listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and is looking to restore her maiden name. She also requests legal and physical custody of their daughter, age 9, and she’s seeking spousal support.

Masterson’s conviction and sentencing arrived several years after the allegations against him stalled out in the Los Angeles County court system. A previous jury deadlocked on the charges against him, and recently, a jury convicted him of two of three counts of rape by force. His accusers have also sued Scientology and Masterson while alleging that they were stalked, harassed, and intimidated after making claims against the actor.

Previously, Masterson was fired from Netflix’s The Ranch as the sexual assault allegations began to mount against him. His The Ranch and That ’70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher, recently resigned from his position on the board of an anti-child abuse organization following backlash over his letter seeking leniency in Masterson’s sentencing.

(Via TMZ)