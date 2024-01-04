Katt Williams & Cedric The Entertainer’s Beef, Explained

Katt Williams made a rare appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast where he proceeded to tear into Cedric the Entertainer right out of the gate. As Williams explained to host Shannon Sharpe, the comedian was still fuming over a November 2022 episode where Cedric the Entertainer denied allegations that he stole one of Williams’ jokes and used it for his closer on The Kings of Comedy special.

“I’ve seen this guy [Williams] 30 times. Like, dog, if you literally was that upset about it, like why didn’t you say nothing, like that don’t even make sense,” Cedric told Sharpe via The Hollywood Reporter. “This is some internet shit, and that’s all I can say, so, you know, when I responded to him, he didn’t respond back to me and I left it at that.”

Williams agreed to appear on Club Shay Shay to set the record straight, and the comedian went all the way off:

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.” The actor-comedian continued, “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke and it’s my last joke and it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke; Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Williams acknowledged that he never brought the issue up with Cedric the Entertainer because both he and Steve Harvey apologized to Williams for the joke theft. Williams graciously let the matter slide until Cedric started denying that he stole the joke.

“Why would you downplay me like that? Why would I give you a pass if you were just gonna lie?” Williams told Sharpe while slamming Cedric’s comedy, and at one point, threatening to “bust Cedric’s stomach.”

You can watch Katt Williams call out Cedric the Entertainer below:

.@KattWilliams full episode is streaming now on Club Shay Shay’s YouTube and listen wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/STOXQ5HekY — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 3, 2024

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)