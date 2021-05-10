Dave Chappelle is all about the Texas life these days. He even decided to tour in the Lone Star State with Joe Rogan during a pandemic, a development that led to Chappelle contracting COVID, but the pair’s friendship doesn’t appear to have hit a similar bump at all. Rather, Chappelle stopped in for Friday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience (on Spotify), and they (naturally) shot the sh*t for over three hours.

In the process, the two chatted about Elon Musk’s (then-upcoming) controversial booking on SNL, but another nugget of interest surfaced: the (alleged) revelation that Chappelle used to purchase weed from Idris Elba, long before the Luther star became famous. Really, that’s exactly what Chappelle said: “Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at [comedy club] Caroline’s… I used to buy weed from him.”

This isn’t too hard to believe, right? Idris became quite the club guy, not only on the comedy front but while moving into DJ territory as well. If only one could have stopped the weed-fever dream that may have led to Turn Up Charlie on Netflix.

Meanwhile, format of the Rogan-Chappelle episode was as non-formatty as was to be expected. The rambling topics included life in post-Trump America, cancel culture, and the controversy over some of Chappelle’s old comedy specials that are now streaming on Netflix. “Everyone was saying that the specials were dated, because there were jokes in there that they considered transphobic,” Chappelle said. “I still don’t think those jokes are transphobic, I’m not gonna have that discussion but if I ever have to, boy I’m ready.”

Listen to the full Spotify episode below.