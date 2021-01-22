Dave Chappelle has been performing stand-up in Texas during the pandemic, and now he’s the latest notable celebrity to have contracted coronavirus while attempting to work during the health crisis.

According to TMZ, Chappelle cancelled the remainder of his shows in Austin after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A rep for the comedian tells us Dave is currently quarantined after the positive test, but he has not yet experienced any symptoms. Dave performed the first of 5 shows in Austin Wednesday night with others scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We are told the remaining shows — 2 of which included Joe Rogan — have all been canceled and refunds will be offered.

Photos of Chappelle posing, unmasked, with a variety of people had popped up on social media in recent days. That includes not only Rogan, but also Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his partner, Grimes. Earlier in the month, the singer said on Instagram that she had coronavirus.

The hashtag #covidtested was labeled with the photos, but it’s unclear when anyone in the photo was last tested. Chappelle was no stranger to performing during the pandemic, famously taping his 8:46 special focusing on police brutality with Netflix while an audience wore Chappelle-branded protective masks.

Earlier in 2020, Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live as well. The show finished its season doing remote shows billed as SNL At Home in the spring, but in October resumed its taping in Studio 8H amid strict coronavirus precautions.

[via TMZ]