After the British tabloids ran with unsubstantiated rumors that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating, the internet went absolutely wild over the thought of the former Friends co-stars making their iconic Ross and Rachel relationship happen in real life. The frenzy over Aniston and Schwimmer possibly being an item made the actors trend on social media, so it was only a matter of time until one of them stepped in and set the record straight. That would be Schwimmer, whose rep shot down the dating rumors. Via HuffPost UK:

On Wednesday morning, a rep for David Schwimmer told HuffPost UK that the reports of a romance between the American Crime Story star and his former co-star are not true.

Shortly after getting a response from Schwimmer’s rep, a spokesperson for Aniston also denied the rumors, so that’s that. As for how this particular Ross and Rachel firestorm started, during Friends: The Reunion, Schwimmer and Aniston both admitted to having crushes on each other while filming the NBC sitcom. However, things never worked out because one of them was always in a relationship. That’s where the British tabloids came in.

Earlier in the week, a source for Closer claimed, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.” That report kicked off Friends fans losing their minds on Twitter almost all day Tuesday, so our condolences whenever they find out that Ross and Rachel IRL is a no go.

