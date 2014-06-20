These Apes Aren’t F*cking Around In The New ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Clip

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you watched the final trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes yesterday, you already know how this clip is going to end, but it’s still damn entertaining and dissettling. It originally aired at Fox’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes WonderCon presentation in April, and we can finally see it online.

The video shows how Koba, an imposing ape introduced in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, tricks humans into dropping their guard. Koba is mo-capped by Toby Kebbell, the same guy who’s going to be playing Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four reboot, which is either a huge step up or a step down depending on how you feel about Fox’s Fantastic Four track record.

Koba also comes from a long line of apes you best not f*ck with…

Sidenote: If you think the headline should have been “These apes aren’t monkeying around”, congratulations. You now qualify to be a local news anchor. This was actually a job interview. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes doesn’t even exist, and it certainly isn’t opening July 11th.

Via Bleeding Cool