These Apes Aren’t F*cking Around In The New ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Clip

If you watched the final trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes yesterday, you already know how this clip is going to end, but it’s still damn entertaining and dissettling. It originally aired at Fox’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes WonderCon presentation in April, and we can finally see it online.
The video shows how Koba, an imposing ape introduced in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, tricks humans into dropping their guard. Koba is mo-capped by Toby Kebbell, the same guy who’s going to be playing Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four reboot, which is either a huge step up or a step down depending on how you feel about Fox’s Fantastic Four track record.
Koba also comes from a long line of apes you best not f*ck with…
Sidenote: If you think the headline should have been “These apes aren’t monkeying around”, congratulations. You now qualify to be a local news anchor. This was actually a job interview. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes doesn’t even exist, and it certainly isn’t opening July 11th.
Sweet Jesus, why didn’t they shoot him!?
That is infuriatingly stupid. You’re at war with apes! NO ONE DENIES THIS!
Because they were drinking? And no one is smart when they drink.
Presumably this is before the war breaks out. He just seems like a silly circus animal.
@Mike Keesey But it’s after the first movie, where the apes went nuts and attacked the military. The breakdown of society caused by the combination of the apes rising, and that virus spreading, has been going on for years (as seen by the plant overgrowth in the city scenes of this trailer). Can’t imagine anyone wouldn’t be taking the sighting an ape serious at that point. I know it’s a movie, and suspension of disbelief, blah blah, but that’s outrageously stupid even by movie standards.
Ah, you’re right. Maybe it’s during a truce — I think there’s supposed to be some sort of pact made between the apes and the humans. I guess we’ll see soon.
Okay, Hollywood I get it. You have no new ideas, I’ve already stopped watching.
Where do you think you’ve seen this before? Time of the Apes?
Yea I liked it better the first time when it was called Dunstin Checks In
Dunstin Checks In 2: Humanity Checks Out
This scene is badass. More, please, Hollywood.
Scarily like a mute cross between Johnny Quid and Anthony from Dead Man’s Shoes.
Can’t. Resist. Lame. Joke.
He had extra ammo because he put in his banana clip.