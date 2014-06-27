Humans And Apes Trade Threats And Comics In Two New ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Clips

If there’s a big summer blockbuster I’m genuinely looking forward to, it’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The last one was pretty damn good and this one looks like more of the same good, dark fun minus James Franco. I’m an easy man to please — give me a movie with killer monkeys and no Apatow Gang members and I’m set.

In our first of two new clips the apes say they don’t want war, but their flaming torches and spears tell a different story. Jeez, what did Gary Oldman say about super intelligent apes in that damn Playboy interview?

Next we have an ape and a kid sitting down to read, I believe, Charles Burns’ Black Hole. Uh, kid, maybe that’s not the reading material to share if you want to leave your ape buddy with a good impression of humanity.

Of course the orangutan is the one willing to sit down for a little reading time. A super intelligent orangutan isn’t going to waste time sharpening spears or learning how to use guns — building a really super awesome hammock is more their speed. I’m totally in favor or an ape-ruled future as long as the orangutans are in charge.