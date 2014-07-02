‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Has Badass Posters, Plus New Clips And Prequel Videos

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, opening next Friday, has already delivered a barrel of trigger-happy monkeys via numerous trailers and clips and exclusive concept art, but there’s even more to check out. Below you’ll find two new clips and three short films focusing on the ten year span between Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

But before we get to the videos, check out these cool illustrated posters by artists Mainger, Orlando Arocena, Zombie Yeti, Janee Meadows, and Matt Needle. The second one might be my overall favorite, but I can’t deny the neon charisma of the first poster. It’s almost singing to me. Always, I wanna be with you and make believe with you and live in harmony harmony oh love!

In the two clips below, Jason Clarke’s character wants to speak to Caesar and a band of surviving humans argue over whether or not to blame the apes for the simian flu pandemic created by humans.

Here also are the three short films directed by Isaiah Seret, Daniel Thron, and “thirtytwo”, respectively. Spread of Simian Flu is the story of a husband and daughter trying to get by after the wife is quarantined one year into the pandemic. Struggling to Survive follows an orphaned teenage girl scrounging to survive five years into the pandemic. Story of the Gun borrows the premise of The Gun and takes place just before the story of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes begins.

These short films help explain why James Franco and Freida Pinto weren’t in the sequel, as they were far too busy playing with the other Francos and Pintos at a nice farm upstate (they real dead tho).

