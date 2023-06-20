Both Denise Richards and her teenage daughter are on OnlyFans, but one is earning a lot more than the other.

Sami Sheen, Richards’ child with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, has been referring to herself as a “sex worker,” but a source told People that the Starship Troopers actress “knows her daughter is not a sex worker. She’s just saying outrageous things. She doesn’t even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she’s making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She’s just teasing the audience.”

Richards also doesn’t show anything too risqué on her OnlyFans, but “she has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it. Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it’s really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realizes she did Playboy herself — OnlyFans is just the modern version of that.”

Two million is also how many times every teenager in the 1990s watched the scene in Wild Things. You know the one.

The source also suspects that “this may be something that Sami is doing to bother her father.” [Charlie Sheen], 57, publicly denounced his eldest daughter’s decision to create an OnlyFans, telling E! News: “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

If there’s anyone who knows “classy,” it’s Charlie Sheen.

