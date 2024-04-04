Elizabeth Hurley stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night to promote her steamy new movie Strictly Confidential directed by her son. (Yup, you read that.) As if that wasn’t an awkward enough topic, the actress surprisingly dove head first into the rumors that she took Prince Harry‘s virginity. It was quite a night of television.

In Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex described a romantic tryst with an older British woman that ended with a surprisingly public “romp,” shall we say?

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion,” he wrote of the “older woman.” “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze,” Harry recounted in the book. “Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

Naturally, the theories started flying about the woman’s identity, and Hurley’s name reached the top of the list. She would like everyone to know that, no, she did not deflower the young prince.

“That was ludicrous!” Hurley told Cohen about the rumors. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

Hurley took things further by admitting that she’s never spoken to Harry or even exchanged a polite handshake. “I’ve never met him in my life,” she said.

Hurley also opened up about why she wasn’t in Austin Powers: Goldmember (easily the third best Austin Powers movie!). Coincidentally, the reason happened to involve the director of her current film. According to Hurley, she was offered a role, but had to turn it down because she was pregnant at the time with her son Damian.

