Since her five-year run where she starred in two comedies I have seen approximately 800 times each, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled actress Elizabeth Hurley hasn’t appeared in a ton of movies. Her filmography of late is a lot of holiday stuff, including Father Christmas Is Back and Christmas in Paradise where she plays a character named… Joanna Christmas. You can’t see it, but I’m giving that name a standing ovation.

Is it time for an Elizabeth Hurley renaissance, like the one her Bedazzled co-star Brendan Fraser got? I’m here for it, although she probably isn’t winning an Oscar for Strictly Confidential, a fun-looking campy mystery directed by her son, Damian. You can watch the trailer for the “sensual thriller with a devilish twist” above, including a scene where Hurley makes out with another woman. That must’ve been a very normal day on set for the Hurleys.

Here’s more:

Mia is haunted by the suicide of her best friend, Rebecca. Reluctantly, she accepts an invitation from Rebecca’s family to their home in the Caribbean, where her college friends are assembling to commemorate Rebecca on the anniversary of her death. Once on the island, Mia is plagued by suspicions that there’s more to Rebecca’s death than meets the eye; gradually, she learns that both Rebecca’s family and each of the guests are harboring a deadly secret, all with direct ties to Rebecca. Mia delves into Rebecca’s past, desperate to uncover what really happened that fateful day last summer. As more deceptions come to light, Mia finds herself drawn into a world of sex, duplicity and betrayal. Despite the dangers that lurk at every corner, Mia is relentless, determined to uncover the truth… but at what cost?

Strictly Confidential is in theaters and on digital on April 5.