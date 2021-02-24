fox news
No One Was Buying Dinesh D’Souza’s Attempt At Painting The Violent Capitol Rioters As ‘A Bunch Of Rowdy People’

Dinesh D’Souza used the “boys will be boys” defense to explain away the actions of the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

While appearing on the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday, the far-right convicted felon, “documentarian” (he’s a disgrace to actual documentarians), and conspiracy theorist shared his take on the failed coup that left five people dead. “There was no insurrection, there was no coup,” D’Souza said before ranting about the New York Times constructing a “false narrative” about what happened that day. Speaking of false narratives, D’Souza mocked the thousands of House members who have sought out counseling following the attack and called the gun- and pipe bomb-wielding rioters at the Capitol, many of whom chanted “hang Mike Pence!” as they roamed the building, “a bunch of rowdy people walking through hallways.” As he told host Laura Ingraham:

“I had to kind of chuckle a little bit because hundreds of Congressional members and staff are apparently in therapy over the events of January 6. They’re literally in counseling, even though not a single one of them apparently was harmed, so what you have here is the attempt to gin up, to create a wartime scenario, with media propaganda, that sort of wartime propaganda to go along with it… In reality, this was a bunch of rowdy people walking through hallways.”

Ingraham did not challenge D’Souza’s incorrect claim, but others were happy to.

Outside of telling lies on Fox News, D’Souza is also trying to “un-cancel” the pillow guy.

Those two are going to make a nine-hour documentary together, aren’t they?

