Dinesh D’Souza used the “boys will be boys” defense to explain away the actions of the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

While appearing on the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday, the far-right convicted felon, “documentarian” (he’s a disgrace to actual documentarians), and conspiracy theorist shared his take on the failed coup that left five people dead. “There was no insurrection, there was no coup,” D’Souza said before ranting about the New York Times constructing a “false narrative” about what happened that day. Speaking of false narratives, D’Souza mocked the thousands of House members who have sought out counseling following the attack and called the gun- and pipe bomb-wielding rioters at the Capitol, many of whom chanted “hang Mike Pence!” as they roamed the building, “a bunch of rowdy people walking through hallways.” As he told host Laura Ingraham:

“I had to kind of chuckle a little bit because hundreds of Congressional members and staff are apparently in therapy over the events of January 6. They’re literally in counseling, even though not a single one of them apparently was harmed, so what you have here is the attempt to gin up, to create a wartime scenario, with media propaganda, that sort of wartime propaganda to go along with it… In reality, this was a bunch of rowdy people walking through hallways.”

Ingraham did not challenge D’Souza’s incorrect claim, but others were happy to.

Imagine telling the families of the police officers who took their own lives, or the police officers who lost fingers, got brain injuries, that it was just a ‘bunch of rowdy people’. Sick stuff: https://t.co/wSt3iWUUfC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 24, 2021

“Rowdy people” who killed a Capitol Police officer by beating him to death, gouging out another officer’s eye, and ripping 3 fingers off another officer. Not to mention shitting and peeing inside the building. It wasn’t a frat party, it was an #insurrection https://t.co/tD7t0kHseG — LJ (@bsygrrrl) February 24, 2021

“Revisionism” is putting it nicely. This is a lie. https://t.co/eELZah39eI — Dr. Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) February 24, 2021

If Fox News had been around during the Oklahoma City bombing, it would have quickly become "a failed remodeling." https://t.co/z9gh6MRy30 — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 24, 2021

Since the last “big lie“ didn’t fully accomplish their goal..they’re are on to the next one. *tHeY WeRe JuSt ThErE tO SiGhTsEe! * https://t.co/TcyrH2toLR — corrie harter (@CorrieHarter) February 24, 2021

A deadly insurrection that killed people. That won’t change. https://t.co/ZzZCyl35al — Angel Davila (@angelsd1) February 24, 2021

If you want to understand why our country is divided, all you have to do is look at Fox News, right wing radio and MAGA media. The flat out denial of reality to keep viewers engaged and enraged all for the sake of ratings is the wedge. Even worse, there is no end in site. https://t.co/5yfVLuBV4g — Jonathon Laureano (@Jon_Laureano) February 24, 2021

Outside of telling lies on Fox News, D’Souza is also trying to “un-cancel” the pillow guy.

Those two are going to make a nine-hour documentary together, aren’t they?