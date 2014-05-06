These Illustrations Of Disney Characters With Their Genders Switched Might Take Some Getting Used To

Canadian illustrator Yue (known as “Sakimi Chan” online) has drawn a series of popular Disney characters with their genders switched. The illustrations are gorgeous and intriguing and exactly what they sound like — Disney Princesses reimagined as Disney Princes, villainesses as villains, etc. It’s the perfect set of images to confuse the hell out people wearing Japan’s Disney princess lingerie.
Check out Yue’s “gender bending” Disney illustrations below (and similar non-Disney drawings on the following page), and be sure to take in more Sakimi Chan creations on DeviantArt and Tumblr.
Well they’re gonna do another freaking 101 Dalmatians anyway, might as well get Matt Bomer on the phone.
I refuse to lump Hiyazaki in with Disney.
+1
That’s why they’re on the non-Disney page.
Miyazaki.
I use his first initials interchangeably
100% agree
It’s Miyazaki
The Rule 63’d heroines range from pretty decent to awesome (Cruello looks bad ass), bt the swapped villains are kind of horrifying. Especially beast.
Let’s be real… no amount of Stockholm syndrome would make a dude fall in love with the she beast… She will die a monster.
@Duchess … that’smyfetish.gif
@Duchess You’ve never heard of furries?
I’d give her a poke
That was absolutely the gayest thing I have ever seen.
And as for the artist, seriously, get your shit together.
This might be surprising, but there are some people that actually like looking at dudes (a lot of them are women).
Yeah, but what I really want to see is the ‘The Crying Game’ as played by animated Disney characters. — said no one, ever
Aww, Nip, go easy on CottonCandy… He(?) is clearly just full of confused boners because most of the fem to dude genderswaps are still pretty bangable.
I’m as straight as a radio tower, but Ursula got me feelin’ some thaaangs.
Anyway, can we retcon the Hercules movie to make Hades into this? Seriously. So much crush.
<3 Everything about that gender bent Hades … excepting the teeth…
Well, they do all still have very feminine faces.
These are so anime, but they’re really well done. Female Hades, male Cruella, and gender-swapped Ashitaka and San are awesome. San looks a lot like Elizabeth from Bioshock Infinite.
Just saying, why isn’t Urselon fat?
I think the problem with his art is that he draws the male versions with really feminine features. Most of the guys look more like tranny versions rather than male versions. None of them have body hair or facial hair. If you’re going to rule 63 then at least do it right.
*sees no problem with how they are drawn*
My reactions so apparently this artists thinks all men look like K-pop stars?
@Eatz All men *should* look like K-pop stars. OH KANG TA!
I tend to think Rule 63 is more like, “What if a man were doing this part instead of a woman” not, “What if a man were doing this part as if he were a woman”. The difference being that these guys are assuming the female roles but doing it very effeminately.
I’m sure that works for many. And they’re kind of manga-ized, which lends itself to very effeminate men.
God, why is the Nightmare Before Christmas one so doggone creepy? I mean, obviously it’s the art style; but even without that, I feel like that relationship would’ve been somehow creepier if Jackie Skellington were a female and Sal were a male.
DAT ELSA THOUGH!!! wo-ho-ho-hooo-aaa!
Hades and Jack Frost too.
but my favourite is Cruella De Vil, both for the PUPPIES!, the witch eyes and the double colored hair.
Alternate Headline:
What if Dante from DMC was a cross-dressing tranny?
In the word of Riley Freeman, “uggg nigga you gay”
+1
SHUT UP YOU HYPOCRITES!!!!!!
Wouldn’t Ursula be a big fat guy?
I’m going to go ahead and be *that* guy, but The Nightmare Before Christmas IS Disney.
i like them all, but Ursula is bad ass!
Me like!
This is really stunnig! I admire her work :3
Serious boycrush going on!
These are amazing illustrations, though Beauty and the Beast looks so gay, but still I like it! <3 so ship.
Ian Somerhalder for Cruella?
I’m in love with the pic of Ashitaka and San. Regardless of any nit-picking going on here, you make some beautiful art and please keep it up.
“Non-Disney”?? Nightmare Before Christmas IS Disney! Get your shit together Uproxx. Research – seriously… It’s like the nr. 1 rule of journalism.
Their SEX is switched. Not their gender.
= Title FAIL. Purty pics though.
I am not surprised at not seeing Snow White here.. a man living in the woods with seven little girls around him.. xD
I really love most of these. But, I am with the folks questioning the choices made on Ursula. The original Ursula was patterned after Divine, an incredibly influential obese drag queen….. It seems uniquely disrespectful to turn her into a ripped young hard body…. that isn’t a gender or sex swap, its a complete remaking of the character and a rejection of many of the things that made her so fun.
I agree. I was thinking it needs to be a larger, somewhat androgynous and flamboyant character. So maybe a gender swap would just be redundant.
Male Elsa is like!!!!….. AHHHHH LOVE!!!! But we all know that Nightmare Before Christmas was Disney right????
Reblogged this on bluehair productions.
Jack Frost is not a Dinsey’s character ¬¬
I thought they did a Disney live action movie with Michael Keaton? Am I getting that completely wrong?
Cruella De Vil looks awesome, but I’m not so certain about the beast. Although I’m not certain what else he could have done with him/her. And shouldn’t Ursula be a little bigger? Maybe use John Goodman as a reference.
I think these are great! Cruella and Pocahontas were my favorites, and Matt Bonner would be the perfect Cruella!
In spite of all the homophobic comments, the art work is magnificent.
Why is male Ursula ripped? I kinda feel he should look like Ron Jeremy.
I kinda agree.
These were all so well done. So much detail and imagination. Really looks “Disney” but with a wicked twist. Some of you thought the guys looked too feminine, but young, cartoon guys tend to look pretty. This was perfect.
I think, since The Little Mermaid’s features were based on Alyssa Milano, The Little Merman should have been based on somebody like Corey Haim. Curly semi-pompadour, cross earring dangling from a chain, fingerless gloves. Maybe even a sleeveless denim jacket.
Reblogged this on Trail Mix: Africa and commented:
Dat beast sure is one big beautiful woman doe
I wish I can have some more like this. I haven’t even think of which genders before. My mind is blown away here. My imagination is overloading.
I just want to lick Elsa all over…….
Reblogged this on literarynightcap.