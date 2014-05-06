These Illustrations Of Disney Characters With Their Genders Switched Might Take Some Getting Used To

Canadian illustrator Yue (known as “Sakimi Chan” online) has drawn a series of popular Disney characters with their genders switched. The illustrations are gorgeous and intriguing and exactly what they sound like — Disney Princesses reimagined as Disney Princes, villainesses as villains, etc. It’s the perfect set of images to confuse the hell out people wearing Japan’s Disney princess lingerie

Check out Yue’s “gender bending” Disney illustrations below (and similar non-Disney drawings on the following page), and be sure to take in more Sakimi Chan creations on DeviantArt and Tumblr.