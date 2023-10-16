Conservatives are pissed at Disney. Some are incensed that they don’t support legislation deemed homophobic. Others are up in arms over their forthcoming live-action Snow White, which they claim will be “woke.” (That is, it features a non-white lead.) But one group is going several steps father in their anger.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Wire, the conservative media company co-founded by prolifically dunked-on far right brat Ben Shapiro, revealed they’re making Snow White and the Evil Queen. It’s a fit of counter-programming, offering a supposedly more traditional take on the fairy tale made popular by the Grimm brothers, which is now in the public domain.

Announcing Bentkey's first live-action feature film: Snow White and the Evil Queen starring @imbrettcooper pic.twitter.com/HpYoskemAG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 16, 2023

“It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale,” said Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing.

The film stars Brett Cooper, young conservative YouTuber and host of The Daily Wire’s The Comments Section with Brett Cooper.

“I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation!” Cooper explained. “Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

This isn’t the first Daily Wire movie. They’ve been in the film business since 2021’s Run Hide Fight, an action movie about a gun massacre at a school. They’re also where Gina Carano wound up after getting booted from The Mandalorian over social media posts seen as anti-pandemic mask, anti-trans, and anti-Semitic.

