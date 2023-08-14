The conservative outrage mob came for Snow White again. This time around, right-wingers are freaking out over resurfaced remarks from Rachel Zegler, who plays the title role in the latest live action remake from Disney.

In a clip posted by anti-transgender activist Matt Walsh, Zegler is seen speaking to Extra at the 2022 D23 Expo, where she explained how her version of Snow White will be more geared toward modern audiences, which has been the case for every one of the Disney remakes.

“I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her.” She then laughed and added, “Weird! Weird. We didn’t do that this time.” Zegler also clarified, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude. It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

Despite being a year-old clip where Zegler simply confirms that Snow White will, again, put a modern twist on the animated class, conservatives were quick to question why Zegler was even cast. The pile-up became so huge that former The View co-host Meghan McCain couldn’t resist weighing in.

“I don’t understand why she took the role if she seems so grossed out by the story,” McCain said while quote-tweeting Walsh.

I don’t understand why she took the role if she seems so grossed out by the story…. https://t.co/GxgRp35ZD0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 13, 2023

However, McCain’s involvement had the opposite effect of fanning the conservative flames. Instead, people flocked to McCain’s replies and roasted her for not being able to understand Zegler’s innocuous remarks.

just another non issue for MAGA Meg to get upset about. — Thomas Mahoney (@TommyExtraStout) August 13, 2023

Meghan how often do you think about this movie — Centrist 🤝Madness (@CentristMadness) August 13, 2023

I don't see where she's "grossed out" by the story at all, but rather is simply noting that they're taking a different approach to it — one that is implied to be more substantial for Snow White as a character. >shrugs< — Pro-Kathy/Anti-Elon (@JustJohnForever) August 13, 2023

This can't be taking place currently due to the strike. So is this old/non news? — Ed Holda (@tgedholioLOMG) August 13, 2023

What’s not to get? She clearly explains they they are taking a different angle to the story. Everyone have a seat and calm down. — Markus ❌ Official (@MarkusPHX) August 13, 2023

She’s just saying the new version is more reflective of how things are today. — Anne Zingalis (@AnneZinga) August 13, 2023

Look, if it wasn't a Disney adaptation and you weren't so interested in bashing the idea of "woke" companies and narratives, you wouldn't care at all what she said. — Dale Tegman (@deltamagnet) August 13, 2023