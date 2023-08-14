Rachel Zegler
Getty Image
Movies

Of Course Meghan McCain Piled On With The Right-Wing Freakout Over The New ‘Snow White’ Movie

The conservative outrage mob came for Snow White again. This time around, right-wingers are freaking out over resurfaced remarks from Rachel Zegler, who plays the title role in the latest live action remake from Disney.

In a clip posted by anti-transgender activist Matt Walsh, Zegler is seen speaking to Extra at the 2022 D23 Expo, where she explained how her version of Snow White will be more geared toward modern audiences, which has been the case for every one of the Disney remakes.

Via The Wrap:

“I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her.” She then laughed and added, “Weird! Weird. We didn’t do that this time.”

Zegler also clarified, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude. It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

Despite being a year-old clip where Zegler simply confirms that Snow White will, again, put a modern twist on the animated class, conservatives were quick to question why Zegler was even cast. The pile-up became so huge that former The View co-host Meghan McCain couldn’t resist weighing in.

“I don’t understand why she took the role if she seems so grossed out by the story,” McCain said while quote-tweeting Walsh.

However, McCain’s involvement had the opposite effect of fanning the conservative flames. Instead, people flocked to McCain’s replies and roasted her for not being able to understand Zegler’s innocuous remarks.

You can see some of the reactions below:

And, finally, one user went for the mic drop: “Same reason someone might take a job in a talk show where they hate the co-hosts.”

(Via The Wrap, Meghan McCain on Twitter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×