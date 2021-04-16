The currency that started out as a bit is officially making people worried there’s a cryptocurrency bubble. But if you’re in on the fun, well, you may have just made a lot of money this week. Dogecoin, the dog meme-based cryptocurrency, has had its own meteoric rise along with retail stocks like AMC Theaters and GameStop in 2021. And on Thursday, that rise went from a pipe dream to the crypto being worth some serious money. Especially for investors who got in when it was largely worth nothing.

As CNBC detailed, Thursday saw a nearly 400 percent rise in the crypto, adding $20 billion to its market value in a 24-hour period:

Dogecoin has been climbing again in the past week, hitting 10 cents a coin for the first time on Wednesday. It’s risen by a whopping 400% in the last seven days. On Friday, a Reddit user posted a picture of their dogecoin holdings on the Robinhood investing app. “Hey guys I just became a Dogecoin millionaire,” the user said, showing a balance of $1,081,441.29 in their account.

The currency has trended a number of times in recent months, but the huge rise in its value is attributed to a number of things. Elon Musk, frequent supporter of both memes and also cryptocurrency, tweeted once again about the joke crypto that’s somehow gotten some significant legs after a long stretch of essentially being worthless. Some have speculated that helped the rise considerably.

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

👀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2021

But the recent initial public offering (IPO) of CoinBase, a crypto exchange platform, has played a part along with Robinhood, the stock app that also saw users flood to it during the retail stock craze from earlier in 2021.