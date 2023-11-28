Want To Reach Dolly Parton Here In 2023? Get A Fax Machine

For the most part, fax machines are an outdated technology in 2023. There are still some people out there who rely on them today, though, including doctors, lawyers… and Dolly Parton.

In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Parton explained her stance on modern technology, saying, “I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world, but I surround myself with all these people that are into the high-tech world. But I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don’t text ’cause I don’t want to have to answer. If somebody calls me, I’ll answer if I want to talk to them, or I’ll call them back when I can. Otherwise, I got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else. I’m certainly not a stupid person: I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine, call in my creative stuff to my crew, and I’ve got the best crew in the world and I surround myself with great people, but I just don’t have time to just sit with my face in a phone all day.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0J_jtrrYNb/

Parton’s tech stance echoes what Miley Cyrus said about her in a 2022 interview with Seth Meyers. Chatting about her and Parton’s 2022 T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, Cyrus said, “It was amazing because she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax. So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone.” She added, “We do use the phone, but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me.”