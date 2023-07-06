Donald Trump Jr. is having one heck of a Fourth of July week. This includes him investing time in tweeting about the suspected cocaine found near the West Wing of the White House. That led to plenty of jokes from respondents, yet if all had gone as planned, Don Jr. would be ranting from Australia this week, where he had been scheduled by Turning Point to go on a three-city tour of speaking engagements (with Brexit muse Nigel Farage in tow).

That clearly did not happen, and Turning Point posted a sad “#CancelCulture note to explain why Don Jr. did not surface in Melbourne, Sydney, or Brisbane after he had reportedly bragged about his “huge fan base in Australia.” Turning Point had also declared, “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps…”

That appeared to be a reference to the petition to deny a visa to the Eldest Boy. A group of Aussie activists had reasoned, “Donald Trump Jr is an illegal [redacted] bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any ‘Campaign Contributions.'” And for whatever reason, Trump seemed alright with letting people know that this worked, and his tour was postponed because the Libs “canceled” him.

Not so fast? Clare O’Neil, the Aussie Minister for both Home Affairs and Cyber Security, decided to speak out on Twitter. O’Neil did delete her tweets, but Reuter quotes them for posterity. According to O’Neil, Don Jr. acquired a visa, and she suggested that he bowed out because he didn’t sell enough tickets:

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser,” she said in a series of posts on Twitter that were later deleted. “Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

As of now, Don Jr. has not addressed O’Neil’s tweets. He did, however, complain that his dad received more grief for his “Diet Coke” addiction than Biden did for the coke found in the White House. He’s still on brand:

For perspective the media made a much bigger deal about my father drinking multiple Diet Cokes a day then they are about actually finding cocaine in the White House which also led to an evacuation!

They’re just democrat propagandists at this point… nothing more nothing less. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2023

(Via Reuters)