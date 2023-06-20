Ex-President Trump’s newest (and what a striking word to use in this instance) criminal indictment naturally did not go over too well with the eldest boy. In response, Donald Trump Jr. got all twitchy, rubbed his nose, and lacked focus while making a media appearance on the subject. It was almost as strange as watching Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade’s spirit deflate before his audience while Steve Doocy explained the impossible situation that Trump Sr. essentially created for himself.

Don Jr. is about to make more media appearances, too, and he’s not going to hang around at home (or at “Motel 6”) and mope while doing so. Nope, he’s preparing to go Down Under in Australia for speaking engagements. As Newsweek notes, Turning Point Australia is hosting Jr. for early-July trips to “Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane” while he’s flanked by Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage.

Let’s just say that not all Australians are thrilled to see him coming. Rather, it seems like a whole lot of them would like him to stay away. An activist petition on Change.org puts the matter in these terms:

“Donald Trump Jr is an illegal [redacted] bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any ‘Campaign Contributions.'”

A little bit harsh? Well, Jr. has bragged that Australians love him, and he wants to free them from “the biggest existential threat” that plagues the U.S.:

Trump Jr. has said he has a “huge fan base in Australia” and that after speaking to some of those supporters “it’s clear the same disease of woke identity politics and cancel culture that’s crippled the US has clearly taken hold there.” He called those issues “the biggest existential threat we face in the West and is literally the decay of Western society.”

Do these Internet petitions ever go anywhere? This surely won’t stop Don Jr. from trotting across the globe, but hopefully, he will spare Aussies from slurry missives that make people really wonder if an intervention is needed.

(Via Newsweek & Change.org)