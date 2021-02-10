Donald Trump Jr. ranting about his father’s second impeachment trial was bound to be wild, given that he’s taken a slight break from appearing on Fox News in his energetic ways that make people wonder if an intervention is in order. He has always denied rumors when he’s accused of being blitzed out of his mind, but it’s hard to overlook those previous suspicious instances when he does stuff like wildly rant about Hunter Biden during a weekend jaunt that inspired lot of “Motel 6” jokes and made people wonder what the heck’s going on. What shall people wonder about with Don Jr.’s latest Fox News appearance to speak with Sean Hannity?

That answer’s a simple one: how does Don Jr. wildly rant for at least 1 minute and 45 seconds while appearing to not come for air? It’s mystifying to watch happen:

"If it wasn’t for double standards, the Democrats would have no standards at all." – @DonaldJTrumpJr on the Democrats' sham impeachment. pic.twitter.com/58gW1ETddH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 10, 2021

“If it wasn’t for double standards, the Democrats would have no standards at all” is only one of his declarations. He also accused Democrats of selectively editing the video footage used in the opening remarks of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). And he believes that this impeachment is all about hypocrisy because, in Don Jr.’s mind, his father’s inciting of an insurrection was “mild” compared to Black Lives Matter protests:

“You sort of highlighted all the hypocrisy that we saw during 10 months of rioting, looting, arson, in-your-face type of politics. Candidly, whatever my father said on January 6th was mild in comparison, but if you were to take his speech and compare it to literally any stump speech ever given in the history of politics, you would see absolutely no deviation.”

Beyond Don Jr. refusing to see the truth here — that there’s no comparison between peaceful BLM protests (looters, allegedly including Jake Paul, were generally not affiliated with the actual movement) and the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, in which MAGA insurrectionists stormed the premises and which left at least five people dead — it is very hard to get past Don Jr.’s bizarre ability to not breathe (through his nose or mouth) while ranting unabated.

Meanwhile, Trump’s second impeachment trial (which Trevor Noah has compared to a Michael Bay movie) continues after Trump’s newest bumbling lawyer, Bruce Castor, caused quite a reaction (even from Ice-T) with his opening remarks, which made Rudy Giuliani look like the pro of all pros. Also last night, Sean Hannity gently suggested that Trump replace Castor, so it’ll be interesting to see who Trump hires next.