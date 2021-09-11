The 20th anniversary of September 11 saw former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama making public appearances, first at Shanksville, Pennsylvania — where Flight 93 crashed — and at Ground Zero in New York City. Meanwhile, Donald J. Trump and his son are going to a boxing match. The pair will be doing color commentary during the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — a move that has drawn criticism considering what the day represents. And to make matters worse, Don Jr. went on Twitter to see if anyone on there had some good questions for his infamous pop.

The biggest fight of the year this Saturday. My Dad – President Trump- & I, are commentating and we’re going to have some fun.

I’ll finally pushing him on the burning question.

Are aliens real and what’s up with Area 51? Shoot me some other questions here!

Text “Alien” to 75303 pic.twitter.com/TBzaCVc9Ow — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2021

“I’ll finally pushing him on the burning question,” Jr. wrote. There are plenty of burning questions one could ask a former world leader who created controversy pretty much every day of his term. But he went with some silly ones: “Are aliens real and what’s up with Area 51?” He then invited others to join in. “Shoot me some other questions here!”

Some people had some real questions.

Ask him about his taxes…

Others wondered what their angle was.

What is the quid pro quo on this latest scam?

20 years later this piece of shit & how Pig Dick Piece of shit Father are still trying to cash in on anything Possible.

Some hit Jr. with some real zingers.

Is he going to advise the dude who gets knocked out to call the fight rigged?

Will he attempt to rewrite history and tell us all about his bravery on 9/11 before or during the fight?

To some, Donald and his namesake doing boxing commentary seemed like a forecast of their grim futures.

In a year, Lil Don & Big Don will be announcing Monster Truck Rallies

And some pointed out that the 20th anniversary of one of the nation’s worst tragedies was an odd one for a former president to yak over two guys fighting.

How is this event in any way appropriate on the 20th anniversary of 9/11?

You're not paying your respects to the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11?

In any case, the two will spend the evening talking over a boxing match, and it’s a safe bet that at least one of them won’t be talking about boxing.