Getty Image
Viral

Don Jr. Asked Social Media For Questions To Ask His Dad During Their Boxing Appearance, And It Went About As Well As One Would Imagine

by: Twitter

The 20th anniversary of September 11 saw former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama making public appearances, first at Shanksville, Pennsylvania — where Flight 93 crashed — and at Ground Zero in New York City. Meanwhile, Donald J. Trump and his son are going to a boxing match. The pair will be doing color commentary during the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — a move that has drawn criticism considering what the day represents. And to make matters worse, Don Jr. went on Twitter to see if anyone on there had some good questions for his infamous pop.

“I’ll finally pushing him on the burning question,” Jr. wrote. There are plenty of burning questions one could ask a former world leader who created controversy pretty much every day of his term. But he went with some silly ones: “Are aliens real and what’s up with Area 51?” He then invited others to join in. “Shoot me some other questions here!”

Some people had some real questions.

Others wondered what their angle was.

Some hit Jr. with some real zingers.

To some, Donald and his namesake doing boxing commentary seemed like a forecast of their grim futures.

And some pointed out that the 20th anniversary of one of the nation’s worst tragedies was an odd one for a former president to yak over two guys fighting.

In any case, the two will spend the evening talking over a boxing match, and it’s a safe bet that at least one of them won’t be talking about boxing.

×