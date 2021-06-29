Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t always sure what to do with his life, but in the last five-plus years he’s found a purpose: He’s his father’s most unhinged hype man. Since his dad lost re-election in November, his videos have gone even further into the ether. Bleary-eyed, slurry, incoherent rants have become de rigueur for the 45th president’s oldest (and possibly jailbound) son, prompting much speculation about what may have inspired their ostentatious battiness. But his latest has people kind of worried about his health.

It appears Don Jr. is going through some things!! pic.twitter.com/vzK4pMRCX6 — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 28, 2021

It’s not clear where it was posted, and only a 30-second clip has been making the rounds. (He did just join Cameo, incidentally.) But it finds an even more amped-up than usual Don Jr., on some kind of unfollowable nonsense about Biden and Putin and also…McDonald’s? It seems to (maybe) be about his father’s successor trying to get the Russian president to not spy on him. Or something. Hunter’s in there, too. If there was a larger, more coherent point Jr. was making, it’s not evident from this clip, which manages to meander, even in 30 seconds, all while drowning in bitter sarcasm.

People usually mock Don Jr. over these videos, but this one, people felt, was particularly off the deep end. And many thought maybe he should seek help for whatever’s wrong with him.

I dislike this man with every fiber of my being and despise the harm his words have caused, but I also truly hope someone steps in and gets him some help. My god. https://t.co/PkTONml1iR — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 28, 2021

This level of incoherence–DJT Jr's speech is slurred, in addition to the word salad–demands an intervention. The Trumps are the most empathy-deficient family. If Don Jr were your brother or son, you'd be getting him into rehab. This devolution isn't even amusing anymore. https://t.co/0aSpstU1Jt — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 28, 2021

In all seriousness, anyone who cares about this person, even a little bit, needs to hold an intervention now. Politics aside, He is in trouble. pic.twitter.com/7tTrCAjhBK — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) June 28, 2021

Others simply made jokes about you know what.

Jesus Christ. Did the cocaine tell him to make this video? https://t.co/LeIX2qA5E6 — Alice Radley (@alice_radley) June 28, 2021

She don’t lie she don’t lie she don’t lie – Co Caine – https://t.co/qEMc9cSkGE — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 28, 2021

Just say no. pic.twitter.com/F7gOScCsEz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2021

JFC, Jr… Columbia called, they're running out of coke!!! 👃🏼❄️🤪 https://t.co/JeHKKHLYIR — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) June 28, 2021

When you live off daddy's money and you spend most of it on blow. https://t.co/fhL6IoHlPP — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 28, 2021

There’s no doubt that @DonaldJTrumpJr is high on something here. Any guesses as to what drug he’s on?pic.twitter.com/toxjP3DDiB — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 28, 2021

Or maybe it’s genetic.

Holy shit!!! This boy is wasted and losing it. Incoherence is a family genetic trait. https://t.co/rQl2ZRzt5k — JOEY (@ThisIsJoeyHere) June 28, 2021

Some advised him to maybe write it down first.

Maybe it’s a bad idea to post every thought that rattles through your brain pic.twitter.com/pTiHDZAnMT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2021

And others joked that someone may have paid a lot of money for this.

Of course, Don Jr. has reason to worry. D.C. prosecutors are coming for some of his posse, while his sister’s in trouble, too. And of course, there’s his dad, who has his own problems.