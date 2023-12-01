It’s all but official that Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate for president in 2024. Less certain is who will be his running mate. It won’t be Mike Pence, obviously, but possible sold-their-soul-to-the-devil candidates include Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari Lake, and… George Santos?

That’s who Jimmy Kimmel thinks it should be, at least.

Santos (R-NY), the confirmed weirdo who faces expulsion from Congress, told reporters this week that he “won’t rest until I see Donald Trump” back in the White House in 2024. “He also won’t rest because of the diet pills,” Kimmel joked during Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Don’t forget the OnlyFans!

The House Ethics Committee alleges that a $50,000 campaign donation was deposited into Santos’ personal accounts, with the funds then being used to “pay down personal credit card bills and other debt” and make unrelated purchases — reportedly including on OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform most commonly used for pornography. The campaign donation also allegedly funded meals, parking, items from Sephora, and — in one case — a $4,127.80 purchase at luxury brand Hermès, according to the House Ethics report.

Returning to Santos’ 2024 vow, Kimmel said, “Wow, the coveted George Santos endorsement. Trump must be ecstatic. I think maybe we found his running mate. Wouldn’t that be great?”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue above.