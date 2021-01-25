Donald Trump just spent his first weekend out of office, and you’ll never believe what he misses the most: His Twitter account. The twice-impeached former president is reportedly furious that he can’t publicly vent his anger after being banned from the social media platform following the attack on the U.S. Capitol building in early January. Trump is particularly incensed at Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose demeanor notably improved as soon as Joe Biden’s administration started, and Fauci hasn’t been shy about highlighting the drastic improvements right out of the gate.

Just like his time in the White House, Trump spent the weekend “hate-watching” Fauci on TV, but without the aid of his Twitter “release valve.” According to The Daily Beast:

Fauci’s re-emergence on prime-time television during the Biden era infuriated the exiled Trump, who began whining about how “incompetent” the doctor was, and how he probably should have fired Fauci when he had the chance, a source close to the former president and another individual familiar with the matter tell The Daily Beast. (Technically, Trump did not have the power to fire Fauci, a career federal employee.)

It probably doesn’t help that the visible change in Fauci’s mood immediately went viral not even a day into the Biden administration taking over. As some Twitter users pointed out, Fauci is feeling so good that he doesn’t need to wear glasses anymore.

In Fauci’s defense, working for Trump was not only frustrating from a public health standpoint, but also legitimately frightening. In a new interview with The New York Times, Fauci opened up about the death threats his family received, including the time he opened up a letter filled with white powder. Understandably, Fauci was furious that his wife and children were in danger, and that the danger was coming from Trump supporters who were angry that the doctor’s coronavirus briefings would cost Trump the election.

“There was chatter on the internet, people talking to each other, threatening, saying, ‘Hey, we got to get rid of this guy. What are we going to do about him? He’s hurting the president’s chances,'” Fauci told the Times. “You know, that kind of right-wing craziness.”

