It was a day of mixed emotions for Donald Trump. On Thursday, the thrice-indicted former president flew from his New Jersey golf club to a courthouse in Washington D.C. to plead not guilty on felony charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 election results. He was on Truth Social before arriving, and he was Truth Social after his court appearance, as well, to complain about how “dirty” the nation’s capital is.

“CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!” he wrote, not quoting Ice Cube. But behind the scenes, Trump was in a sour mood.

“I’m learning tonight that Trump left here in a sour and dejected mood. He was, quote, ‘pissed off,’ according to someone who spoke to him,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins said on Thursday night, Mediaite reports. “I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump.’ That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title ‘President Trump’ when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago.”

Wow. The first words of the Judge overseeing today's arraignment are "Good afternoon, Mr. Trump." No mention of Donald Trump being former president. No special treatment. Treating him as just another man in a Courtroom. This is the rule of law at its best. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 3, 2023

“Mr. President, you’re in big trouble.” Is that better?

(Via Mediaite)