Donald Trump didn’t even get a chance to be arraigned on Thursday before his attorney already started shooting the former president’s case in the foot. Ahead of Trump’s appearance in court following his now third indictment, his attorney Alina Habba held a press conference where she basically threw out Trump’s defense that he believed he lost the election and therefore his actions leading up to and including January 6 were justified.

When asked by a reporter how she reconciles aides testifying that Trump was told by several people that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Habba flat out admitted that Trump was aware he lost.

"I think that everybody was made aware that he lost the election" — oh, so she admits it pic.twitter.com/FxLSvUVESN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2023

“I think that everybody was made aware that he lost the election,” Habba said causing several eyebrows to be raised on social media. “But that doesn’t mean that was the only advice that he was given. As anybody understands what happens in the Oval Office, there are numerous amounts of advisors and politicians and lawyers. Not just one or two that are giving you advice and telling you what they believe is true. So he might not agree with Mike Pence, he may not agree with one of his lawyers, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t other people advising him exactly the opposite. The president has a right, as everyone of us do, to listen to several opinions and make their decision.”

Habba’s admission that everyone was made aware that Trump lost sparked numerous reactions on Twitter as people couldn’t believe that she just threw Trump’s whole defense under the bus. His whole thing is that he believed the election was stolen, and she just went live on the news and said he knew otherwise. Incredible lawyering.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Thank you for confirming an element of the crime https://t.co/befJ5BZkq7 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 3, 2023

She's either gonna get fired or walk that back. https://t.co/0MMlNySkzg — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 3, 2023

Oh this is gonna be played during the trial lmao https://t.co/AyOuIvMYZM — Brian #MSAwareness (@StormingB81) August 3, 2023

Um. Okay. That should make this all go more quickly. https://t.co/uIXTOWamKw — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 3, 2023

Oops.. thoughts and prayers to the DC Bar Disciplinary Committee https://t.co/nz77lwW300 — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) August 3, 2023

When you're the fifth-string lawyer to the world's worst client, you're not going to have a lot of good days. https://t.co/uWvAygxDXX — rebranding in progress (@thephilosotroll) August 3, 2023

I cannot believe how bad his lawyers are. Just standing in front of TV cameras and immolating their own defense. 10/10 no notes https://t.co/EHs8tmj6KC — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) August 3, 2023

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)