Heading into Donald Trump’s arrest, the former president has reportedly been getting roasted around the world, and surprisingly, Russia is no exception. Despite Trump and Vladimir Putin seemingly being close, Kremlin state media went to town on Trump as several talk shows mocked him for facing a potential prison sentence.

As AI-generated graphics of Trump in prison clothes graced the screens, state media programs like Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov joked about the former president fleeing to Russia. Via The Daily Beast:

“Should we afford the opportunity for Donald Trump to escape the unfair political persecution in Russia?,” Solovyov asked. He then joked that “Donald Fredovych” could be given an apartment in Rostov-on-Don, formerly occupied by the disgraced former president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych. Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, bitterly noted: “First, one has to earn the spot in Rostov-on-Don… I am quite disappointed with Donald. He disappointed me back on January 6, 2021.”

As for why January 6 disappointed Sidorov, The Daily Beast reports that Kremlin talking heads “have long lamented that Trump had failed to trigger civil war in the United States.” Yeah…

Meanwhile, on the Russian version of 60 Minutes, one of the hosts was downright jovial despite guests wearing oversized ties in solidarity with Trump and suggesting that the Democrats somehow tricked him into having an affair with Stormy Daniels.

“Trump may soon be outfitted in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffed,” co-host Olga Skabeeva joked. “We’re getting lots of popcorn and waiting!”

(Via The Daily Beast)