Tuesday saw the release of yet another tell-all from inside the Trump administration. In Bill Barr’s book, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, the former-attorney general wrote about how he believes Rudy Giuliani is the reason Trump was impeached “not once, but twice” and how he would have crawled “over broken glass” to vote for Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He also discussed the ex-president’s habit of taking meetings in the White House while watching Fox News.

He wrote that Trump “watched Fox News religiously and would sometimes call to make sure I saw a particular segment.” “The presdient was always prompt in giving me immediate visual feedback when I appeared on TV,” said Barr noting one “amusing conversation” about his weight after he made a self-deprecating remark about his “jowliness” on television.

Trump’s response to Barr’s jest about himself: “You’re fine, you’re fine. Yeah, you’re big. But you carry it well. Whatever you do, don’t lose too much weight. Because then your face is going to sag. You’re lucky because your face, I mean your cheeks — they’re filled out. They look smooth and young. But I guarantee you, if you lose a lot of weight, you’ll look old and saggy.” Get yourself a hype man like Donald Trump.

You can read more excerpts from One Damn Thing After Another here.

(Via Raw Story)