“Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity, General Colin Powell.”

That’s the beginning of President Joe Biden’s tribute to Colin Powell, who died on Monday at 84 years old from COVID-related complications. It continues, “Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all. Having fought in wars, he understood better than anyone that military might alone was not enough to maintain our peace and prosperity.” That’s a typical statement (even if it leaves out some key details about Powell’s legacy) for a president to make following the death of a respected general.

Meanwhile, here’s what former-president Donald Trump had to say about Powell:

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

“RINO” stands for “Republican In Name Only,” a term that Trump frequently used to disparage any Republicans who dared to not kiss the ring. Anyway, it shouldn’t be a surprise that this statement came from a man who thinks soldiers who died in combat are “losers” and “suckers,” and it’s not. But it is a reminder of Trump’s callousness — and all the gems we’ve missed since his Twitter account was taken away from him.

But anyway, may you all rest in peace.