The third presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was a bit less shouty than the first, but it did have a muted moment that got people on social media talking. Trump, who peppered his debate with a lot of his favorite buzzwords, brought out a considerable number of things you’d find on conservative Facebook in sparring with Joe Biden. But one thing he mentioned during a talk about immigration got people upset, and a little bewildered, was when Trump mentioned “coyotes” carrying immigrants across the U.S./Mexican border.

Q: The US can't locate the parents of more than 500 children who were separated from them. How will they be reunited? TRUMP: "These children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they used to use them to get into our country." pic.twitter.com/kDvTCwEOXR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

“These children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they used to use them to get into our country,” Trump said.

Some were confused by the remark. But as many people fact-checked online, “coyote” is a term used for someone who smuggles others across the border, often for pay. Several people were quick to fact check the statement online, though it didn’t make people feel any better about the remark.

Fact check: Migrant children separated by the Trump administration during Zero Tolerance came with their families, not coyotes. We know. We worked with the children who were sent to shelters after being separated. Facts matter. — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) October 23, 2020

Since when did coyotes start bringing kids over here? — Karlous (@KarlousM) October 23, 2020

Did he just say kids were brought in by coyotes? #DebateTonight pic.twitter.com/AnMRBh8ibj — Not pregnant just eating good.. (@OfficialKuromi) October 23, 2020

The line came in a narrative that Trump enforced, similar to what he said about Mexican immigrants when he first announced he ran for president four years ago, that “rapists” and “murderers” were coming through the border to harm Americans. Trump’s “coyotes” comment also came when talking about the more than 500 children that were reportedly separated from their parents and have not been reunited. That got Avengers star Mark Ruffalo upset online as well.

TRUMP and the GOP have torn 520 Children from their parents! They came with their parents. It's not Coyotes, it was their parents. This is an atrocity that TRUMP and GOP committed. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Others made note that it was about children at the border as well.

Many thought that, the way Trump said it, he was talking about actual coyotes.

I’m still convinced that when Trump talks about coyotes, he’s thinking of actual coyotes 🐺 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 23, 2020

In general, though, people really wanted to make jokes and struggled to find moments for it on Thursday.

Im still stuck on the “coyotes” part — . (@CardoGotWings) October 23, 2020

TRUMP: kids are crossing the border on coyotes!! EVERYONE: pic.twitter.com/EZFFTwPP7R — ROUND SPRINGFIELD! (@simpsonspod) October 23, 2020

All the coyotes watching the kids they sent to the US border #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/7Bwa94D43B — Alexis Shaw (@LexieMarieShaw) October 23, 2020

They should at least unite the kids with their coyotes. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 23, 2020

In a debate that didn’t have the massive fireworks of the first, it was certainly a remark that, for better or worse, stood out.