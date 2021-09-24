Congratulations to Joe Biden for winning the state of Arizona… again, and by even more votes than previously thought. Nearly a year after the 2020 presidential election, former president and sore loser at large Donald Trump is still doing his damndest to prove that the election was rigged and he indeed was the rightful winner. So how’s that working out for him? Errr… not so well.

For months, a group of Trump-y security experts called the Cyber Ninjas (yes, really—check out their website) has been engaged in a time-consuming hand recount of the votes of residents of Maricopa County, Arizona, a key district that Trump lost but swears he didn’t. So that #45 could give the country a big “I told you so,” a number of his supporters behind the “Stop the Steal” movement handed over millions of dollars to the Ninjas to dig in and show who really won the county’s vote for president. They did, and it turns out, yep, it was Biden. As we were told almost a year ago. But, as the Arizona Republic reports, the Ninjas’ work wasn’t a total waste of time, as they did uncover one important discrepancy: Trump actually received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden—not 45,109, as was officially reported.

While the Cyber Ninjas’ findings are scheduled to be presented to the Senate today at 1 p.m., Maricopa County Board Chairman Jack Sellers has already weighed in on the results, simply to reiterate that “the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters.”

The best part? According to Raw Story, at just about the very same time copies of the report were being leaked to news outlets on Thursday, Trump was busy hounding Texas Governor Greg Abbott about having a group like the Cyber Ninjas do a recount in Texas as well… despite the fact that Trump won that particular state.

