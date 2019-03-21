Getty Image

President of the United States Donald J. Trump has a lot of fights going on at the moment. But his biggest enemy appears to be a dead person. That’s right: The most powerful man in the world is once again tussling with the late John McCain.

This past Sunday Trump had a Twitter meltdown that had him Godzilla stomping on everything from Fox News to an SNL rerun. He squeezed in a couple kicks to the corpse of a POW whom he once criticized for being captured during the Vietnam War, which he sat out.

Some of the president’s cult members, amongst them certain Breitbart staffers, applauded him for berating a soldier who died half a year ago. Other GOP-ers, such as the star of Commando and Jingle All the Way, decided to speak out. Ditto the family members of a man whose kids actually seemed to love him for things beyond his unimaginable wealth and whose worst crimes are that one of them is the worst commentator on The View.

Does Trump apologize? No, he doubles down. Or if he’s already doubled down, he quadruples down. And if he’s quadrupled down, he octoples down, and so forth.