Donald Trump’s very big Friday started with an afternoon appearance on the Rush Limbaugh radio program for what was billed on Thursday as one of the largest radio rallies in presidential history. But what listeners got was Trump claiming that LeBron James voted for Hillary Clinton because he’s too tall and him dropping an F-bomb in a tirade about Iran.

In a rant that didn’t even get Limbaugh to look up from whatever he’s doing on his webcam, Trump said Iran was “put on notice” and then swore in a moment that will likely draw a few complaints to the FCC.

“If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.” — the President of the United States pic.twitter.com/RfDKchaw7i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

“If you f*ck around with us, if you do something bad to us,” Trump said. “We are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”

For basically any other president in the history of the nation, this wild threat made on a Friday afternoon against a nation rumored to be developing nuclear capability would draw alarms worldwide. But given that we’re just a little over a week away from Trump disclosing he has coronavirus, breaking quarantine several times, and spending long hours ranting and raving about all kinds of things on social media and in interviews, it’s unclear just how big an international emergency this is or whether it’s a mere FCC violation.

Trump also has an interview on Fox News scheduled for later Friday night, his first on-camera interview since he was hospitalized and subsequently returned to the White House. He’s apparently scheduled to get a medical examination live on air, so hopefully, this f-bomb is the most vulgar thing that comes out of Trump’s body today.