Donald Trump, Mr. Fake News Himself, Fell For An Obvious ‘Fake News’ Article About Joe Biden

“You’re fired” is to Donald Trump-as-The Apprentice host as “fake news” is to Donald Trump-as-president. It’s his most obnoxious catchphrase, an easy soundbite to slap on shirts and hats, a term that Trump claims to have invented. This, ironically, is fake news — it’s been around since at least 2014, and Hillary Clinton, of all people, made a speech in which she mentioned “the epidemic of malicious fake news” before the big man picked it up. But despite his love of saying “fake news,” Trump can’t spot it when he sees it.

If you go to the Babylon Bee’s Twitter account, the bio reads, “Fake news you can trust.” And on the website itself: “The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life… If you would like to complain about something on our site, take it up with God.” Those obvious “we are not a real news site” warnings didn’t stop Trump from sharing the article “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News” to his millions of followers, adding, “Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T” (he later clarified, “Big T was not a reference to me, but rather to Big Tech, which should have been properly pointed out in Twitter’s Fake Trending Section!”).

Here’s an excerpt from the article, which was published after Twitter went down due to “a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers.”

After seeing account after account tweet out one particularly bad story, CEO Jack Dorsey realized he had to take action. Dorsey smashed a glass box in his office reading “Break In Case Of Bad Publicity For Democrats.” Inside the case was a sledgehammer for smashing Twitter’s servers… Dorsey ran downstairs and started smashing as many computers as he could, but he did need to ask for some help, as the hammer was pretty heavy. None of the programmers could lift the hammer, either. Eventually, they managed to program a robot to pick up the sledgehammer and smash the servers.

Ha? Not the most cutting satire, but Twitter was still laughing: at Trump sharing the article.

