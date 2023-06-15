After pleading not guilty to over three dozen federal counts stemming from his handling of classified documents, a.k.a. leaving a bunch of top-secret boxes by the toilet, Donald Trump celebrated (?) by going to the famous Miami restaurant Versailles. He posed for photos and yelled “food for everyone!” at one point, seemingly promising to cover the bills for his supporters. But not only did Trump not make good on his offer — he didn’t order anything.

The Miami New Times reports, “A knowledgeable source assures the New Times that Donald Trump’s stop at Versailles totaled about ten minutes, leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order.” He probably stormed off after learning that there isn’t a taco bowl on the menu.

Inside the bakery, Trump supporters fawned over their man, regaling the soon-to-turn-77-year-old with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” a day early and holding a group prayer. Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal, sporting a University of Miami ball cap, hailed Trump as “everybody’s favorite president of all time” after embracing the former leader of the free world.

Versailles didn’t post a photo of Trump on its Instagram page, but the restaurant’s Yelp has been overrun with comments about the former president’s visit. “The food is good but your political theater is a disgrace. I won’t support a business that celebrates a villain,” reads one, while another goes, “Food is good, but not worth betraying your country.”

At least the food is good.

(Via the Miami New Times)