Despite facing serious charges over his mishandling of classified documents, Donald Trump held a celebratory event on Tuesday night just hours after being arraigned in Miami. As always, the former president was full of usual bluster, which over the past few days has involved lobbing attacks at special counsel Jack Smith as well as accusing Joe Biden of having boxes of documents stored in Chinatown? (Your guess is as good as ours on that one.)

However, according to Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly, the former president’s behavior is a telltale sign that he’s quaking in his golf pants.

Via The Washington Post:

“He’s scared s—less,” said John Kelly, his former chief of staff. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you; take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”

According to legal experts, Trump should be scared. Even Fox News has called the indictment against him both “damning” and “overwhelming” in the amount of evidence that it presents. Not only that, but the Miami indictment might just be the start of Trump’s legal jeopardy.

Legal analyst Andrew Weismann told MSNBC that the evidence of Trump mishandling documents at his golf resort in Bedminster is missing from the current indictment. That could mean that the special counsel is looking to file another indictment in New Jersey, which could hit Trump for the dissemination of top secret intel that occurred in the state.

That would be the military plans for an “attack on Iran” that Trump bragged about having in his possession in the recording obtained by CNN. A criminal genius America’s former president is not.

