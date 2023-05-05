If Donald Trump could eat nothing but Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches (or as he bizarrely calls them, “Fish Delights”), he would. But occasionally he switches his diet up, and adds a taco bowl to the menu.

Not just any taco bowl, however. It was seven years ago today that then-president Trump wrote one of his most infamous tweets: “Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!” The poorly-lit photo is the proverbial scoop of sour cream on top.

There’s a lot of terrible things about that tweet, like how “taco bowls aren’t Mexican but rather an American invention,” as NPR reported, and “Mexican-Americans are just one subset of “Hispanics,” and not all Hispanic cultures identify with tacos or Cinco de Mayo.” But worst of all is how much delight it brings Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son who probably still thinks Chuck Norris jokes are funny. He reshared the tweet today, and found a way to make it even more offensive.

Never gets old… Happy Cinco de Mayo! pic.twitter.com/b3RZpTjQEc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 5, 2023

Trump’s tweet was roundly criticized at the time.

Janet Murguia, president of the National Council of La Raza, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights organization, tweeted a short time later that the Republican presidential front-runner’s post was “clueless, offensive and self-promoting.” “Eating a taco or wearing a sombrero doesn’t cut it w/our community in 2016,” Murguia tweeted.

At least he isn’t handing out taco bowls to his supporters like slices of pizza.

