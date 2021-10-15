It’s hard to keep track of all the controversies and, perhaps, crimes that were associated with Donald Trump during his presidency. The man talks a lot, you know, and has a habit of rambling about things he perhaps should not. That hasn’t changed after two impeachments and leaving office in shame, as was evidenced by a new report that detailed Trump talking about an unconfirmed report that he had a very particular kink.

As the Washington Post reported, Trump actually spoke to sitting Republican senators and rambled about his first impeachment regarding his efforts to pressure Ukraine into helping him find information about Joe Biden. He also, uh, talked about that “golden showers” thing that reportedly appeared in a Russian dossier that made waves earlier in his presidency.

The story details Trump’s persistent control over the Republican party in spite of, well, everything. And it includes details about how active he is in the political scene while still essentially in exile at Mar-a-Lago. While he’s still debating another presidential run in 2024, Trump is actively endorsing candidates in other elections and fundraising at various events.

Including at a National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) event detailed in the story. Where he talked about the Big Lie that he still claims he won the 2020 presidential election, which he did not. He also decided it was the time and place to address the rumors that he likes to be urinated on.

“It was all phony s—, okay. All phony stuff,” he said of the Democratic impeachment efforts and the investigation of his ties to Russia. Unprompted, he brought up an unsubstantiated claim he had interactions with prostitutes in Moscow before he ran for president. “I’m not into golden showers,” he told the crowd. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’ ”

The story made it sound like a greatest hits of things he hates and other grievances. He railed against windmills, for some reason, and praised the president of China. But it’s still very strange, no matter how much you know about Trump by now, to think of a former president commenting on a very specific sexual fetish. Even if it’s not something he’s actually, you know, into.

[via Washington Post]