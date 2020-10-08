TWITTER
Everyone Is Noticing The Same Strange Thing About Trump’s Recorded Message To His ‘Favorite People’

Nearly a decade ago, we published an article with the headline, “Worst. Green Screen. Ever.” The scene in question came from the pilot episode of the long-forgotten CW series Ringer starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as… not Buffy? I have no idea, because the only clip from Ringer that I’ve seen is the one where SMG’s character and her twin (?) venture out to sea on a boat with a distractingly fake ocean background. Even Mad Men‘s notorious driving scenes look better than this. However, we were premature in calling it the “Worst. Green Screen. Ever.” Because little did we know that in 2020, Donald Trump would be president (the sentence could stop there), and he would record a message supposedly on the White House lawn to “vulnerable” senior citizens during a pandemic, but all anyone would be able to focus on is the green screen backdrop.

“We’re taking care of our seniors. You’re not vulnerable but they like to say you’re vulnerable. You’re the least vulnerable but for this one thing, you are vulnerable. So am I,” the president said in the clip above, nonsensically. He also touted mysterious “medicines” that would soon be available for free, without providing any specifics. But again, his usual stream of consciousness rambling was secondary to what was happening behind him, particularly in the looping upper right hand corner.

My “favorite people in the world” are those who had fun with the green screen.

