As we get further away from Donald Trump’s four years as president (at least until August 13, as the wise one Mike Lindell prophesied), more and more administration insiders are willing to talk. You know what that means? It’s tell-all book season, baby!

According to Michael Wolff’s Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, Trump would rarely go to the second floor of the White House because he hated climbing the stairs, while Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta write in Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History that the former-president wished for COVID to “[take] out” John Bolton.

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, from author Michael Bender, might have the most shocking claim yet, though. While visiting France in 2018 for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Trump reportedly told then-chief of staff John Kelly that Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things.”

Bender reports that Trump made the remark during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities.” Bender says unnamed sources reported that Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred”, emphasizing German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s… Trump denied making the remark about Hitler. Bender adds that Kelly told Trump that even if his claim about the German economy under the Nazis after 1933 were true, “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.”

Good advice. This was the same trip where Trump made disparaging remarks about U.S. soldiers, calling those who’ve died in combat “losers” and “suckers.” No wonder he was voted the worst living president (and fourth-worst overall).

(Via the Guardian)