On Tuesday, Donald Trump made his first return to Washington, D.C. since scurrying off in a cloud of shame as he reluctantly handed over the keys to The White House, despite his very vocal protestations that he was the real winner in a presidential election that he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Trump was in our nation’s capital on Tuesday—not to foment another riot, but to give what his team was describing as a “policy speech” at the very first annual gathering of the America First Policy Institute, a think tank created by several members of the former Trump administration (and, yes we know that sounds like an oxymoron). As The Daily Beast reports, Trump made sure the crowd that had gathered to hear him was a friendly one, while he revisited past policy suggestions (let’s execute drug dealers!) then shared his brilliant idea for solving America’s homeless crisis, which seems to largely rely on the old “out of sight, out of mind” adage, and would involve lots and lots of tents.

Trump plan for the homeless: Open up large parcels of inexpensive land in the outer reaches of the city… create thousands and thousands of high quality tents pic.twitter.com/Jj3VNSIdBq — Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2022

While focusing on the topic of how to “Make America Great Again,” Trump pointed to the homeless populations filling our cities are one of the country’s great scourges. Fortunately, he has a plan to fix that—and it’s basically to erase those individuals struggling with homelessness off the planet. As Trump explained:

Perhaps some people will not like hearing this, but the only way you’re going to remove the hundreds of thousands of people — and maybe throughout our nation, millions of people we’re talking about — and help make our cities clean, safe, and beautiful again is to open up large parcels of inexpensive land in the outer reaches of the cities. Bring medical professionals, including doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, [and] drug rehab specialists. Build permanent bathrooms and other facilities — make ‘em good, make ‘em hard, but build them fast — and create thousands and thousands of high-quality tents, which can be done in one day. One day.

Call it “Hamsterdam for the Homeless Population.” Understanding that there would be some inevitable backlash to this clearly terrible and dehumanizing idea, Trump noted that some people would think his plan was “horrible,” but he proactively disagreed. “What’s horrible is what’s happening now,” he said. “Because now they’re in tents, but most of them aren’t even in tents that function.”

“Them.”

Trump touched upon other topics with more of his trademark empathy, like when he repeated his long-held belief that drug dealers should be executed. ‘Cause: Why not?