To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

To put the Donald Trump tweet above into some context, it was made after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave a speech to Iranian diplomats on Sunday, saying, “American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.” This comes after Trump refused to recertify the Iran nuclear deal in May, reinstating sanctions. On Monday, Iranian lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told AP that Iran is angry because “Iran never moved toward a nuclear bomb” and nonetheless “Trump responded to Tehran’s engagement diplomacy by pulling the U.S. out of the nuclear deal.”

Falahatpisheh added that both Trump and Rouhani “express themselves through speeches since diplomatic channels are closed.” Or, in this case, express themselves through tweets. Even though Twitter’s been blocked in Iran since 2009, the country’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, does have access and replied, “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED.”