Since January 20, the day Donald Trump left office, you’re more likely to catch Jared Kushner going for a run than talking to his father-in-law. Ivanka’s husband was one of the president’s most trusted advisors when he was in the White House (with an insane responsibility for someone who only got the highest level of security clearance after Donald stepped in), but their relationship has been “fractured” since last November. According to CNN, Trump “has at times in the last several weeks expressed to those close to him that he faults Kushner for losing” the presidential election to Joe Biden.

As one source said, “We know the boss isn’t going to blame himself.”

Jared Kushner was notably not on the list of advisers assisting the former President [for his CPAC appearance]. Kushner, who previously served as chief adviser-cum-micromanager with far-reaching responsibilities and had virtual carte blanche, has tapped out, say several people who worked closely with Kushner at the White House or are familiar with his thinking and told CNN on background in order to maintain relationships.

Kushner, described as “a guy who for four years did everything on behalf of President Trump,” is spending “some much needed time with his family,” an insider close to him told CNN. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from being “angry” at his son-in-law. They couldn’t even say hello to each other while golfing. However, if Trump runs for president again in 2024, as he’s teased (threatened), Kushner “would likely come back into the fold as an adviser.” Mostly because he misses the thrill of not letting Secret Service agents use his toilet.

(Via CNN)