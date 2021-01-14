Ivanka Trump, officially, has remained very quiet following the failed MAGA coup, in which a mob of Trump followers stormed the U.S. Capitol, which left five people (including two police officers) dead. Well, Ivanka did tweet-and-delete a description of these people as “American Patriots,” and there are reports that she fancies herself as a future president, but other than that, we’re hearing a lot from other people. That includes warring sources quoted by the Washington Post in a report about the many toilets of Jared and Ivanka… and their apparent steadfast refusal to allow their Secret Service detail to use any of them.

This seems a tad extreme, right? Jared and Ivanka’s D.C. home (which they will, uh, soon vacate) features six-and-a-half bathrooms, and if this report is to be believed, they didn’t even want to designate a powder room for the people who protected them from harm’s way. This led to the U.S. government eventually being forced to rent a $3,000 per month basement bathroom elsewhere that has totaled up to $100,000 over the past your years. Yikes. This absurdity arrived after Jared and Ivanka wanted the agents to use a porta-potty, which the neighbors hated, and after the agents used a garage bathroom nearby at Barack and Michelle Obama’s house. That got (literally) messy:

The porta-potty was the agency’s initial solution to the protective detail’s dilemma, but it was removed in the face of the neighborhood’s protests. After that, according to the law enforcement officials, the agents began using a bathroom in a garage at the Obamas’ house, which the former president’s protective detail had turned into a command post. The Obamas did not use the garage, so the extra traffic to and from the command post caused no problem. Yet this solution, too, was short-lived after a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump/Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom at some point before the fall of 2017, according to a person briefed on the event. That prompted the leaders of the Obama detail to ban the agents up the street from ever returning.

The Post quotes a law enforcement source that declared, “It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom.” Meanwhile, the official White House word is that the Secret Service didn’t want to use Jared and Ivanka’s bathrooms, but yeah, law enforcement pushed back on that one. So, is it January 20th yet?

Also, this story is reminding everyone of The Help, and you know how that ended.

I see that Ivanka and Jared read the book "The Help" https://t.co/CZs6tQYQA5 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 14, 2021

U.S. taxpayers have spent $100,000 to rent a bathroom for Secret Service agents because the president's daughter is Hilly Holbrook from The Help. https://t.co/FoG2AWQZYA pic.twitter.com/i8sAe37mHK — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 14, 2021

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner when the people who guard their safety have the audacity to need a piss break #thehelp The Help pic.twitter.com/yOOMgm8OvO — Jane Doe (@blkgrlspaint) January 14, 2021

I have a couple of ideas, derived directly from “The Help.” pic.twitter.com/KSVkpzDtE7 — DrLofky (@coachskid32) January 14, 2021

(Via Washington Post)