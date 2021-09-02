In an extremely erratic rant punctuated by numerous exclamation marks and without the courtesy of at least threading his thoughts, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to accuse Joe Biden of allegedly bribing Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani into claiming the military withdrawal is going well. While it’s hard to tell exactly what Don Jr. is talking about based on his scattershot assortment of tweets, he’s pulling from a New York Post report that claims Biden pressured Ghani into helping with the “perception” problem to “project a different picture” that things aren’t going well in the “fight against the Taliban.”

The claim is built on a transcript of a phone call obtained by Reuters between Biden and Ghani. Importantly, the call in question took place before Ghani fled the country at the start of the withdrawal. Biden thought he was talking to an ally who would navigate a situation that didn’t involve the Taliban seizing control of the Afghan government in less than 24 hours. Not to mention, Biden was also operating under the auspices of the deal made by the Trump administration.

Naturally, that key information was missing as Don Jr. launched into his Twitter rant:

Seems like NOT a Perfect phone Call!!! Of course the impeachment hucksters are totally silent. “Whether it’s true or not” sounds a lot like a president trying to get another president to lie to the world. Media, Dems, RINO Republicans: Totally fine. Not even a little bit impeachable despite the BS we pulled 6 months ago which, even if true, was a tiny fraction of this! Joe Biden offered US taxpayer funded aid to a foreign leader in exchange for his help in lying to the American people about the dire situation in Afghanistan — part of a scheme to use the presidency to protect Biden’s personal political interests. #QuidProJoe

Despite spreading his accusations across several tweets, Don Jr. was fact-checked in the replies and roasted for basically suggesting that his father committed treason during the infamous Ukraine call and is also responsible for the deal that led to the conditions in Afghanistan:

Ya, cause it’s exactly the same as withholding government funding until they dig up dirt on their political opposition. pic.twitter.com/CHBJElmXnp — Glenn C 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇫🇷 (@gleennertalk) September 2, 2021

That's a huuuuuuge leap! You really reaching, lololololoolo — Erika (@evfb123) September 2, 2021

But it was part your fathers deal. Dont twist shit — Tweet_Challenged_CM-get-vaccinated (@Cm43816519) September 2, 2021

Did he promise something in return? Nope. — BuckeyeGal (@ClaarMel) September 2, 2021

