Exhibiting all the poise and class of his father, Donald Trump Jr. is already selling T-shirts that shamelessly mock Alec Baldwin for the accidental shooting death that occurred on the set of Rust not even four days ago. Sometime in the past 24 hours, Don Jr. took to his Instagram Story to promote the shirt, which reads “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” and is currently for sale on his official website for $27.99. Junior also tried to get ahead of the understandable backlash that’s about to ensue. Via The Daily Beast:

Donald Trump Jr. seemed to anticipate the completely justified criticism coming his way over his tacky merchandise sale, writing in a later Instagram post: “Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him!”

You can see the shirt below, which is for sale on one of Don Jr.’s sites (and linked to his Instagram account):

Like many things Trump, the T-shirt is a low blow and fails to grapple with the reality of the situation. As the investigation into the shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead continues, Baldwin’s involvement is shaping up to be a tragic accident where several safety protocols failed to prevent him from firing a gun with a live round in it during a rehearsal. Most notably is the latest revelation that Baldwin was reportedly told by the assistant director that the gun was “cold” after he retrieved it from the armorer. A “cold gun” means it has no round in it, blank or otherwise.

However, the gun was not cold, and worse, it reportedly contained a live bullet, which should never have been the case. As for how that happened is the focus of the investigation, and Baldwin is fully cooperating with authorities.

(Via Donald Trump Jr.)