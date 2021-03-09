Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah that aired over the weekend and in a quite shocking twist, his opinion turned out to be a useless rant that absolutely nobody asked for. (Just kidding. That’s pretty much exactly what we’d expect from Don Jr.)

Yes, the former president’s son recorded a lengthy video giving his recap of the highly-publicized sit-down where he implied that Prince Harry had been “brainwashed into some sort of woke reality,” before unsurprisingly blaming Markle for all of the couple’s problems over the last few years.

“Are we pretending that Meghan Markle isn’t the kind of person that was looking for all of this attention?” Don Jr. questions in the video. “Because it seems like literally all of her actions in life up until now, we’re about getting that kind of attention for herself.” He added, “She just wants it to be good attention. The problem is if you don’t have the personality to do that. It doesn’t always work out as much.”

Donald Trump Jr. accusing someone else of wanting attention? Oh, the irony!

Trump’s eldest son seemed to think his take on the interview mattered because he’s actually met the Queen before, a shameless flex he used to paint Markle as some sort of villain in this whole thing, berating Oprah for not pressing the couple on allegations of bullying that recently surfaced ahead of the tell-all.