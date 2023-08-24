Trump Jr. Threw A Huge Tantrum When He Wasn’t Allowed To Go Wherever He Wanted After The First GOP Debate

While Donald Trump proudly skipped the first GOP debate of the 2024 election cycle, his fidgety son was begging to be let in.

Donald Trump Jr. threw a tantrum when he was blocked from accessing the spin room following the debate on Wednesday night, featuring a real who’s who of people we’ll hopefully have forgotten about this time next month (looking at you, Asa Hutchinson!). “Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates. That’s a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father’s interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!!” he wrote on X, along with a video showing him speaking to reporters after the debate, which he attended as a “surrogate” for his dad.

“Right now trying to ban people from actually having discourse about politics,” he said in the video, while his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle shouted off-screen. “Probably, probably shouldn’t surprise any of us. But that’s what it is. And I’ve been told by others that I would be able to go in. So they said we were able to go in and they said they were in now that we’re here. And the candidate that… They’re telling me right now, Fox won’t let me into the spin room.”

Trump Jr. contended that this is “why Trump was 100 percent right to not go to this debate. It’s beneath him! And when you know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative. I like to knock the one side I like to not the one side, but I got to call balls and strikes.”

It’s going to be an exhausting year-plus until the actual election.

Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates. That's a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father's interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!! https://t.co/Qf4LI63BiB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 24, 2023

