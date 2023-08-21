Donald Trump Jr Kimberly Guilfoyle
Getty Image
Viral

Donald Trump Jr. Will Attend The First GOP Debate As A ‘Surrogate’ For His Dad Who’s Too Chicken To Get On Stage

Over the weekend, Donald Trump confirmed reports that he will be skipping the first GOP debate, and instead, sit down for an interview with Tucker Carlson. The move is considered to be a “major affront” to both Fox News and the Republican National Convention, so this latest update is sure to be salt in the wounds.

According to a new report, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be attending the GOP debate to act as media surrogates for the former president and promote their Rumble shows, of course.

Via The Daily Caller:

“We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday in support of President Trump. We’re confident that in 2024, GOP voters will reject the RINO establishment and re-nominate President Trump in a landslide,” Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle told the Caller.

The pair are going to do media for the former president and will be promoting their Rumble shows.

Sending Don Jr. and Guilfoyle arrives on the heels of speculation that the elder Trump is afraid to get on the debate stage with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. While Christie continues to lag in the polls, he has been a relentless opponent for Trump. The former prosecutor has been on top of every blunder from Trump’s recent remarks about Putin to his last-minute canceling of a press conference that would have allegedly proved Trump’s innocence in Georgia.

In the meantime, Don Jr. linked the The Daily Caller‘s report on Twitter about his dad not showing up to the debate.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via The Daily Caller)

×