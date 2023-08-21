Over the weekend, Donald Trump confirmed reports that he will be skipping the first GOP debate, and instead, sit down for an interview with Tucker Carlson. The move is considered to be a “major affront” to both Fox News and the Republican National Convention, so this latest update is sure to be salt in the wounds.

According to a new report, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be attending the GOP debate to act as media surrogates for the former president and promote their Rumble shows, of course.

Via The Daily Caller:

“We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday in support of President Trump. We’re confident that in 2024, GOP voters will reject the RINO establishment and re-nominate President Trump in a landslide,” Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle told the Caller. The pair are going to do media for the former president and will be promoting their Rumble shows.

Sending Don Jr. and Guilfoyle arrives on the heels of speculation that the elder Trump is afraid to get on the debate stage with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. While Christie continues to lag in the polls, he has been a relentless opponent for Trump. The former prosecutor has been on top of every blunder from Trump’s recent remarks about Putin to his last-minute canceling of a press conference that would have allegedly proved Trump’s innocence in Georgia.

In the meantime, Don Jr. linked the The Daily Caller‘s report on Twitter about his dad not showing up to the debate.

You can see some of the reactions below:

King Chicken bows out and sends Chicken Little instead. So lame. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) August 21, 2023

Yambo, sending a boy to do a man's job. https://t.co/0pyYk5uYRU — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) August 21, 2023

Why is your coward father skipping the debate? — Frogger! (@SlipKid60) August 21, 2023

If Dad isn't debating because of a huge lead in a poll for elections that don't exist, why are they bothering to attend? This is very Harry and Meghan. https://t.co/e4VlAKIktC — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) August 21, 2023

🚨 Attention cocaine importers 🚨

Redirect JrT orders here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5FGmslS0Zx — Husky Wee Wee 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 (@NickKave) August 21, 2023

Chicken Daddy is too damn busy huh? America don’t give a crap what Mr & Mrs Goober has to say. https://t.co/gPuato1yIr — Lakester (@Lakekeys) August 21, 2023

(Via The Daily Caller)